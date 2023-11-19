Jeffery Simmons Scores TD, Lays The Boom In Titans Blowout Loss To Jaguars

Videos by OutKick

Almost nothing went right Sunday for the Tennessee Titans. The AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars pounded them into submission in what quickly turned into a lopsided affair. However, if there was one bright spot for Tennessee, it was defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

Simmons signed a massive contract extension in the offseason and got very emotional talking about how much it meant to him.

Simmons came from a tough upbringing and singlehandedly brought his family out of poverty and into potential generational wealth. He’s a very easy guy for which to root.

Monty Rice and Jeffery Simmons of the Tennessee Titans celebrate in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

So, if you do root for Simmons to do well, Sunday was a day for you!

It started early when Simmons exploded off the line and absolutely blew up Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. Jacksonville tried to convert a third-and-1 with an inside handoff. Simmons was having none of that.

In a league that increasingly punishes hard hits, Simmons laid a perfect form tackle with incredible force on the Jacksonville running back.

Jeffery Simmons scores first career touchdown late in Titans blowout loss against Jaguars

Later, with the game well in hand, the Titans put Simmons in the game on offense. He lined up as a fullback in a goaline package and sneaked into the endzone near the front pylon.

Rookie quarterback Will Levis hit Simmons for a score. It was the first touchdown in Jeffery Simmons’ NFL career.

Cool moment for Simmons and good for the Titans getting the big man a touchdown. In what has become a completely lost season for Tennessee, this loss punctuated how far they have fallen behind the Jaguars in just a matter of a few seasons.

Jacksonville moved to 7-3 with the 34-14 victory and dropped Tennessee to 3-7.

But, the problem in Tennessee has nothing to do with Jeffery Simmons. Hopefully, for his sake, the Titans can get their offense fixed this offseason and give the team a chance to compete in the AFC South again in the coming season.