Jeffery Simmons Gets Extremely Emotional Talking About Going From Poverty To New Massive NFL $94 Million Contract With Titans

Who doesn’t love a great feel-good story in sports? That’s Jeffery Simmons. The Tennessee Titans gave Simmons a massive $94 contract million extension last week with $66 million guaranteed.

The Titans drafted Simmons with the 19th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Simmons starred at Mississippi State before entering the draft. Before that, he won back-to-back state championships at Noxubee County High School in Mississippi.

Simmons is a two-time NFL All-Pro and has rewarded the Titans for taking him in the first round. In turn, they rewarded him with a big-money contract.

That’s something Simmons never thought he would see. He grew up as one of five children to a single mother.

On Wednesday, Simmons addressed the media regarding his well-earned contract extension. And he couldn’t hold back his emotions.

After taking a moment to gather himself, Simmons explained that he moved “from house to house and apartment to apartment.”

Then he talked about future Simmons’ generations.

“My kids’ kids, you know generational wealth as we call it, that’s what I do it for,” Simmons said through tears.

He said that any time he thought about giving up or not trying hard enough, he remembered his mom’s sacrifice.

“I think about my mom having to raise five kids on her own. And for me to say ‘I don’t want to do this’ … that’s my motivation.”

Here's a look at how much it means to Jeffery Simmons. #Titans pic.twitter.com/U04Ecww0YZ — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) April 12, 2023

Jeffery Simmons emotional Titans press conference serves as a reminder to what sports can bring people

It was a really strong moment and a reminder that professional sports truly change people’s lives. And not just the people who play, but their families.

As Simmons says, he never thought he’d be able to provide for generations of his offspring. The NFL provided him that path.

That’s an important point to remember, especially as the NFL Draft is now just two weeks away.

Lives are going to change, and it’s a beautiful thing.