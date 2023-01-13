Jeff Scott is reportedly returning to the Clemson Tigers.

After being fired by USF this past season, Scott is returning to Dabo Swinney’s staff as an analyst and in a recruiting role to some capacity, according to Brad Crawford

Scott was previously on staff for both of Swinney’s national titles at Clemson. Now, he’s back with the program.

In addition to Garrett Riley as OC, I’ve been told former USF coach Jeff Scott (who bleeds orange) is going to serve in an analyst and recruiting role at Clemson as well.



Dabo Swinney couldn’t have played this hand any better. — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) January 12, 2023

Jeff Scott reportedly returns to Clemson.

Jeff Scott might have been a disaster at USF, but he was an outstanding coordinator and assistant during his time with the Tigers.

Some of his offenses were absolutely electric. Look no further than Trevor Lawrence’s freshman season when they ran Alabama off the field in the national title game.

Deshaun Watson also put up monster numbers before Lawrence carried the coach.

Jeff Scott is returning to Clemson. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Jeff Scott isn’t returning as OC. That role has been given to Garrett Riley, but simply having an experienced coach on staff is great for Dabo Swinney.

Clemson appears to have taken a step back the past couple years. The Tigers need a shot of energy and life.

Bringing back an assistant who is a proven winner is a great step in the right direction.

Jeff Scott reportedly returning to Clemson. (Photo by Tyler Smith / Getty Images)

Will Clemson be able to turn things around and compete for a national title in 2023? That remains to be seen, but clearly, Dabo Swinney is shaking things up. Scott coming back to town makes that clear.