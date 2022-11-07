AAC Coach Fired After Going 4-26

Jeff Scott is no longer the head football coach at USF.

The Bulls announced late Sunday afternoon that Scott had been fired as the program’s football coach after going a shocking 4-26 since being hired before the 2020 season.

His only win in 2022 came against FCS Howard. His last win against an FBS team was against Temple in 2021.

The University of South Florida Makes Leadership Changes in Football Programhttps://t.co/tFSNkiVmtp — USF Athletics (@USFAthletics) November 6, 2022

Pete Thamel reported after the firing “there’s roughly $10.5 million remaining on” Scott’s deal, but it’s unclear how much of it is fully guaranteed.

With Jeff Scott out, the exact buyout isn't known. The school extended him through 2026 this year. There's roughly $10.5 million remaining on his contract. The school can't publicly guarantee that under wonky state laws. But safe to assume they'll owe Scott a substantial portion. https://t.co/I73SmCYAzr — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 6, 2022

All eyes were on Scott’s job security in Tampa entering the season. Many pundits and fans didn’t expect him to survive the year.

Now, it’s the first week of November, and he’s been shown the exit. You simply can’t win four games over three seasons and keep your job.

USF is far from an elite program, but expectations are still substantially higher than that.

Remember, Jeff Scott was pitched as the guy who could elevate the Bulls to the next level. He was a dominant offensive coordinator at Clemson. He won a pair of national title rings during his time with the Tigers and Dabo Swinney.

However, that winning definitely didn’t translate to the AAC as a head coach. Now, he’s out of a job.

USF fires Jeff Scott. He went 4-26 with the Bulls. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Given USF is in a very good G5 program, fans can expect some notable names to likely be attached to the job opening. Hopefully, whoever comes next has more success than Jeff Scott.