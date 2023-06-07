Jeff McNeil, Major League Baseball Player, Can’t Corral Ball, Drops It Three Times On One Play

Videos by OutKick

New York Mets outfielder Jeff McNeil found himself in the middle of a brutal, one-man comedy of errors on Tuesday night.

The Mets were on the road visiting the Atlanta Braves when in the eighth inning Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario sent Mets pitcher Adam Ottavino’s 1-2 pitch to left field.

McNeil fielded the high fly ball off the Truist Park wall. He first tried to barehand the ball but couldn’t get a grasp on it. He used his glove the next time, only he muffed the exchange to his throwing hand.

That’s less than ideal, but it happens. He hustled over to it, picked it up a second time, and once again messed up the exchange.

No one has had this much trouble with a handoff since Joe Pisarcik.

That, of course, went on the sheet as an error (just one; he got his money’s worth) that allowed Rosario two advance to third after hitting a double.

That’s a tough one for Jeff McNeil. He might have nightmares about trying to pick up slippery baseballs for the rest of his life.

That was embarrassing, but it was so absurd that it becomes less embarrassing.

I feel like in a weird way, one of those errors maybe two would’ve been more embarrassing than three. By the time he booted the ball for the third time the play had morphed into a Three Stooges short.

Having that much trouble just meant it wasn’t his day… that, or there was something greasy on that ball.

The Braves were already up 5-4 when this happened and went on to win the game 6-4.

