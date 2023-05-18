Videos by OutKick

We officially live in a reality where Bad Bunny, the international music superstar, is swiping clients from Scott Boras, the widely-regarded top agent in baseball. It’s incredible.

Boras, 70, represents roughly 175 professional baseball clients through his agency, Boras Corporation. Forbes magazine dubbed him the ‘Most Powerful Sports Agent in the World.’

Boras Corp. has negotiated nine $200 million+ MLB contracts. The next-closest agency is MVP Sports Group, which has negotiated four.

Scott Boras gets people paid. It’s what he does.

Among his clientele was Francisco Alvarez. The 21-year-old Venezuelan catcher signed with the Mets as an international free agent in July of 2018 and was considered the organization’s No. 1 prospect.

He got the call up to the big leagues on April 7th and is hitting .218 with four home runs in 78 at-bats.

Although the start of his time in the MLB has not been blow-your-socks-off impressive, there is a lot of excitement about the player Alvarez will become. The hype is real.

He hit a three-run home run to tie the game with two outs in the bottom of the ninth on Wednesday for the biggest moment of his career thus far.

The Kids Are Alright!



Francisco Álvarez caps a big @Mets comeback! pic.twitter.com/jzSwfRZo7H — MLB (@MLB) May 18, 2023

Alvarez was previously signed with Boras. That is no longer the case!

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, known professionally as Bad Bunny, swiped Boras’ client.

WELCOME TO THE CLUBHOUSE 🔥



Les presentamos a Francisco Álvarez, el que viene rompiendo con los NY Mets. ⚾️



Bienvenido a la familia del verdadero swing latino. 😎 pic.twitter.com/71PuXahZb9 — Rimas Sports (@RimasSports) May 16, 2023

The 29-year-old, three-time Grammy-winner co-founded Rimas Sports last month. It was started with the intention of supporting Latin American baseball players.

Hoy marcamos el comienzo del nuevo swing latino en el mundo de los deportes. ⚾️ Una nueva aventura para continuar promoviendo la pasión que nos une. 🔥



The legacy starts now! pic.twitter.com/1jxKkp5OkS — Rimas Sports (@RimasSports) April 10, 2023

Bad Bunny, and Rimas Entertainment executives Noah Assad and Jonathan Miranda were at the forefront. Ivan ‘Pudge’ Rodriguez is an ambassador.

In the music world, we accomplished success by knowing how to develop talent, helping our clients reach their vision by catering to their unique needs. This new venture is an expansion of that mission as we aim to bring greater representation to the Latin community in the world of sports. — Noah Assad

Rimas Sports flipped Alvarez on Wednesday. Agent William Arroyo will be in charge of his representation.

Bad Bunny’s agency has a talented lineup that continues to grow.

Although it has only been around for a few weeks, Rimas Sports’ clientele is already pretty strong. Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal, Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza and Giants infielder Wilmer Flores are among the current MLB players to sign. Prospects Ronny Mauricio, Diego Cartaya and Marco Luciano are also on board.

And now Alvarez!

Boras is king, and losing Alvarez is not going to change that notion. It doesn’t make it any less funny to see him lose a highly-regarded prospect to Bad Bunny.