Jeff Bezos Future Wife Rocks Bikini On Massive Yacht

Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez soaked up the sun while bikini-clad on a giant yacht.

The future Mrs. Bezos was on the Amazon founder’s $500 million yacht rocking a black bikini as she took some time to relax while the ship was in water off the coast of Italy.

Bezos’ yacht Koru is one of the largest yachts in the world and is a staggering 127 meters long. That’s the size of a football field, and makes it a top-35 yacht in the world by size. Hard to frown whenever you’re relaxing on one of the nicest vessels the open waters have ever seen.

Koru features a top speed of 20 knots. While it won’t get you anywhere fast, you’ll at least be in luxury the entire time like Sanchez was while she was relaxing.

Further specifications on the boat Jeff Bezos‘ fiancée was enjoying herself on are few and far between. Probably not smart for a billionaire to open up the specs of his vessel. That could raise plenty of security concerns.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are living the life.

I believe it was Daniel Tosh who infamously said you’ll never see anyone sad on a WaveRunner. He wasn’t wrong.

Now, multiply that feeling 10,000 times over, and you can now imagine what it’s like to be on a $500 million yacht.

Everyone wants to find moments perfect for Instagram. I don’t care who you are, it’s hard to imagine a more Instagrammable moment than chilling on Jeff Bezos’ massive yacht off the coast of Italy.

I believe that’s what the kids like to call winning.

Life is good when you’re Bezos and or the woman dating one of the world’s richest men! There’s no doubt about that.