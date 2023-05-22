Report: Jeff Bezos Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez & This Pre-Nup Better Be Ironclad

Videos by OutKick

Here I thought Jeff Bezos was a brilliant man for refusing to get married again after paying his pain the in the ass ex-wife $38 billion to hit the road.

News broke this afternoon, via the New York Post, that the Bad Boy of Retail, 59, and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 53, have gotten engaged after nearly five years of dating and living like the happiest unmarried couple in the world. A source close to the couple tells the news outlet that it’s official, they’re tying the knot.

Jeff and Lauren have been making headlines this month after appearing on Jeff’s new superyacht. The happy couple was photographed having an old-fashioned pec-off and doing what formerly not engaged couples do like thinking each other is hot and not the least bit annoying.

Now it’s time to see if any of that changes.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 06: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attends 2021 LACMA’s Art+Film 10th Annual Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Will being one step closer to the $132 BILLION fortune change Lauren? Has Jeff brought up talk of a pre-nup and what size bag Lauren would walk away with if she suddenly thought Bad Boy Jeff was a loser and she wanted her BILLIONS? Would she even get BILLIONS like Jeff’s ex, Mackenzie, who married the guy in 1993 when he was a nobody?

You’re damn right I’d buy an Amazon® Fly-on-the-Wall subscription if it included a 30 for 30 series on Jeff discussing a pre-nup with Lauren. I want every single minute of that conversation and the follow-up conversations with Lauren’s lawyers vs. Jeff’s lawyers and how it all shakes out.

I NEED that content delivered by Amazon Prime video – BAD.

According to Bezos observers, rumors of these two taking the next step began to swirl after Sanchez started showing off a heart-shaped ring on her finger. Now it seems this is the real deal and Jeff is going to bypass the opportunity to slay his way through Instagram models for a steady woman who has been with him since 2019 when Mackenzie hit the road with enough money to buy 76.6 superyachts.

“They don’t see the man who puts everything aside to help a sick friend, but my eyes do,” Lauren told the Wall Street Journal about her boyfriend and his heart. “They don’t see the man who wakes up early every morning to make breakfast for the kids so they can laugh and talk about life and science and how to make this world a better place—my eyes do. They don’t see the man who wants everyone to feel joy, who’s heart is immeasurable and who’s ability to love is infinite.”