Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Calls Out Twitter Troll, Brings The Receipts

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss doesn’t play games when it comes to handling Twitter trolls.

A Twitter user with the handle @BronGotGame and more than 8,000 followers tweeted a screenshot of an exchange with Buss where the Lakers owner appeared to get pissed about a simple interaction.

However, as we all know, things are rarely as they appear to be online.

I’m in tears dawg😭 Jeanie Buss replied to my dm’s and I was just thanking her & Pelinka for the trades that went down, be thankful lady pic.twitter.com/8auVtNMWca — ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) February 20, 2023

Buss hit back with her own receipts that showed @BronGotGame was hardly some random fan congratulating her on some nice trades.

A previous message he allegedly sent the NBA owner, which didn’t appear in his screenshots, showed @BronGotGame the “worst owner in sports if” she didn’t “get a trade done before this season is unsalvageable.” The exchange also included a tweet that has since been deleted.

Here is an example of the harassing messages. As I’ve said on this platform before, everyone is entitled to their opinion so I am not arguing about that. Its just that I don’t want my DM’s to be full of your pretend GM BS trade suggestions that’s all. pic.twitter.com/oaMLmeEUsG — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) February 20, 2023

Should Jeanie Buss take a step back and relax.

While it’s always great to see someone hand out some quick karma to a troll, is this really the best use of Jeanie Buss’ time?

We’re talking about a woman that owns arguably the most prestigious franchise in the NBA. A quick Google search tells me she’s worth a minimum of several hundred million dollars.

So, to be clear, she’s worth a ton of cash and owns an NBA team. Yet, she’s busy arguing with a guy who doesn’t even have his real name or photo on his Twitter profile. Why exactly are we arguing with Lebronchitis?

Jeanie Buss argues with random Twitter troll.

If you have a ton of money in the bank and OWN AN NBA TEAM, why the hell are you arguing with trolls on Twitter?

Does she not know the block button exists? If not, now would be a great time to figure it out, Jeanie.

Jeanie Buss argues with Twitter troll. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Grab a drink, check your fat bank account and relax, Jeanie. You might have won the battle, but it’s still not a great look.