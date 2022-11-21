Jaylen Brown Walks Back Tweet About Black Hebrew Israelites On-Site For Kyrie Irving’s Return

Kyrie Irving made his return to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night after missing eight games following his posting of an antisemitic film. Ahead of his return at Barclays Center, Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown showed support for a Black Hebrew Israelite group standing outside the arena, but later walked back his comment.

A large number from the group Israel United in Christ lined up outside of the arena in Brooklyn. The group of men was showing support for Irving’s return to the hardwood.

Brown saw the video and quote-tweeted it with the word “energy.”

Black Hebrew Israelites believe they are the “Children of Israel,” not Jewish people. Irving said after the game that he was unaware that there was a group outside of the arena prior to tip-off.

About four hours after his initial tweet, Brown shared another tweet explaining that he had mistaken the group for another.

Brown thought that the group was of the historically African-American fraternity Omega Psi Phi. He shared photos showing how similar the two group’s outfits are along with an explanation of his error.

I was not aware of what specific group that was outside of Barclay’s Center tonight. I was celebrating the unification of our people welcoming the return of Kyrie to the court, first glance I thought it was a known fraternity the (C/Que’s) Omega psi phi (step’n) showing support — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) November 21, 2022

Irving was originally suspended a minimum of five games on November 3, but ultimately missed eight for the Nets.

“He has to show people that he’s sorry,” Nets’ owner Joe Tsai explained amid Irving’s extended suspension. “What’s important — and what people miss — is he only apologized after he was suspended.”

Irving scored 14 points in 26 minutes of action in Brooklyn’s 127-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.