Jaylen Brown Reacts To Being A Part Of The Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

Jaylen Brown is not happy with the Boston Celtics as they’ve reportedly entered the Kevin Durant sweepstakes.

Early Monday morning it was reported that Brown could be the centerpiece of a Boston trade package to acquire Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. Shortly thereafter it was reported the Celtics did, in fact, send a trade offer to Brooklyn that included Brown in an attempt to land KD.

Brown didn’t waste any time in responding to the news.

Smh — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 25, 2022

You certainly can’t fault Brown for being frustrated with the situation.

The Celtics are coming off of an NBA Finals run in which Brown played a major role. He finished second behind only Jayson Tatum in Celtics scoring throughout the postseason. Brown has been a focal point of the Celtics franchise for three seasons now and was an All-Star a season ago.

Boston reportedly offered Derrick White, Brown, and a draft pick for Durant but the Nets turned down the offer. Brooklyn reportedly wanted Marcus Smart, more draft picks, and potentially another rotation player in the deal.

Durant originally made his trade request to leave Brooklyn nearly a full month ago. He remains a Net, and will remain a Net, until Brooklyn receives a trade package of its liking.