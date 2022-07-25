Celtics Reportedly In Talks With Nets About Kevin Durant, Could Put Together Very Enticing Trade Package

Kevin Durant put in his trade request with the Brookly Nets nearly a month ago and now the Boston Celtics have reportedly entered the KD sweepstakes.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics are “no closer to acquiring Durant than others in discussions with the Nets.” Having said that, Boston could include All-Star Jaylen Brown in its trade package to acquire Durant, which would be rather enticing for Brooklyn.

The Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, and Phoenix Suns are listed as teams to have shown interest in Durant as well, but Boston entering discussions is a new development in the ongoing situation.

Durant is still a Net thanks to Brooklyn standing firm about what it wants in return. The Nets reportedly want multiple unprotected first-round draft picks, pick swaps, as well as impactful players in exchange for KD.

The Celtics could tick all those boxes.

Brown is certainly an impactful player, plus Boston has three unprotected first-round picks to its name as well as two pick swaps that they could exchange.

Durant has four years and $198 million left on his current contract while Brown has two years and $56 million left on his deal.

If Durant were to land in Boston it would be a very intriguing storyline on a number of different levels. Durant on an original 11 NBA team would be cool in its own right, but it would also be interesting to see him on the floor with Jayson Tatum.

You can’t help but wonder what Kyrie Irving is thanking about this scenario possibly playing out. Irving is enemy No. 1 in Boston, and Durant leaving him in Brooklyn to go join his former team would create all the drama NBA fans crave.

UPDATE: According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Celtics recently offered Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, and a draft pick for Durant but the Nets turned down the offer as they wanted Marcus Smart, more draft picks, and potentially another rotational player in the deal.