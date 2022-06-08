Jaylen Brown Hints That Celtics Could Boycott NBA Finals Over Gun Violence

Boston star Jaylen Brown admits Celtics players could boycott the NBA Finals as a form of protest against gun violence in America.

Brown was asked Tuesday if players, coaches, or both would be so bothered by recent gun violence or other things within the country, that they would sit out the Finals. In response, Brown acknowledged it’s a possibility.

“It could (get to that point). You keep an open mind, you never know,” Brown told assembled media members. “Definitely things need to be addressed.”

"Sometimes people argue 'stopping a basketball game, what affect is that going to have?' I would say it raises awareness and that's important." Jaylen Brown says rising gun violence in the country 'could' lead to players deciding to sit out an #NBAFinals game in protest. pic.twitter.com/WrypQgTaQc — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 7, 2022

Brown’s comments came just two days after Finals participants from both Brown’s Celtics and the Golden State Warriors took to the court for warmups in shirts that read “End Gun Violence.”

Prior to Sunday’s Game Two, Warriors coach Steve Kerr commented on the decision from both teams to warm up in the bright orange shirts: “The idea behind wearing the shirts for both teams is to make people aware that they can contribute to different gun safety, gun violence prevention groups.”

In Brown’s opinion, stopping a basketball game from being played would go a long way.

“It raises awareness. It gets people’s attention,” added Brown. “It’s a topic that’s being talked about now. Certain people have pressure on them, and changes need to start getting made.

“I definitely think (boycotting a Finals game) is an effective strategy that can work.”

Game Three of the NBA Finals is scheduled for 9:00 pm EST tonight from Boston, and whether the Celtics and Warriors suit up or sit out is still somewhat of a question, according to Brown.

“Do I have the answer if (a boycott) is something we’ll see in the near future? I don’t,” said Brown. “But, we’ll see.”

