Jaylen Brown Calls Out ‘Extremely Toxic’ Celtics Fans

Videos by OutKick

Jaylen Brown is sending a message to the “shut up and dribble” crowd.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, the Boston Celtics star opened up about his activism and life off the court.

“I definitely think there’s a group or an amount within the Celtic nation that is extremely toxic and does not want to see athletes use their platform, or they just want you to play basketball and entertain and go home,” Brown said. “And that’s a problem to me.”

Brown, who has played his entire seven-year career for the Celtics, said some fans make it tough to be a black athlete in Boston.

“It’s not the whole Celtic fan base, but it is a part of the fan base that exists within the Celtic nation that is problematic,” Brown said. “If you have a bad game, they tie it to your personal character.”

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

But Brown is not the first athlete to speak about the attitude of Celtics’ fans.

LeBron James called Boston “racist as f-ck” in a July 2022 episode of “The Shop.”

“They will say anything. And it’s fine,” he said. “It’s my life, f-ck I’ve been dealing with it my whole life. I don’t mind it. I hear it. If I hear somebody close by, I check them real quick, then move onto the game. They’re going to say whatever the f-ck they want to say.”

And Hazel Renee, wife of Warriors forward Draymond Green, called out the “very disgusting” behavior of fans at TD Garden during the 2022 NBA Finals.

“Tough loss tonight BUT in NO WAY, shape or form should fans be allowed to chant obscenities at players!” She wrote. “Are they not human? Is someone standing at your job saying off the wall things to you?”

Jaylen Brown considers himself an activist.

The 26-year-old hasn’t been shy about his feelings on social issues.

Last year, Brown hinted his team might boycott the NBA Finals to protest gun violence in America. They did not do that.

And in November, Brown supported Kyrie Irving after Irving faced accusations of antisemitism. He even called out Nike for cutting ties with Irving despite bending a knee to communist China.

Since when did Nike care about ethics? https://t.co/f8t2eY994v — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) November 10, 2022

So while some Boston faithful might take offense to his recent comments, Brown has been careful not to pant them with a broad brush.

“I know that every Celtics fan in our arena is not a racist,” Brown told ESPN in 2021. “We have people of all walks of life, ethnicities, colors, that are die-hard Celtics fans. So I think painting every Celtics fan as a racist would be unfair.”

That said, he believes Boston has “a lot of work to do” in regard to incarceration rates, wealth disparity, inequality in education and a general lack of opportunity for black Bostonians.

“There’s not a lot of room for people of color, black entrepreneurs, to come in and start a business,” Brown said. “I think that my experience there has been not as fluid as I thought it would be.”