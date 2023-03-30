Jay Williams Overreacts, Says Lakers Can Win NBA Title This Season Following Their Win Over A Bad Bulls Team

Videos by OutKick

The Los Angeles Lakers moved to 38-38 Wednesday following their win over the Chicago Bulls (36-40). ESPN’s Jay Williams reacted to the win by going on national television and pleading that this Lakers team is a legitimate contender and could win an NBA title this postseason.

Williams is one of the most level-headed people at ESPN and played one season in the NBA – there is no denying he knows ball – but his take on the Lakers may be the biggest overreaction of the season.

.@RealJayWilliams on the Lakers:



"That is a team last night that can win a world championship. Mark it down." ✍️ pic.twitter.com/JAl7OVotvN — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 30, 2023

The Lakers could be 20 games under .500 and ESPN would still waste breath on talking about the franchise, and part of Williams’ job is to create headlines, but this is a laughable take.

His entire opinion centers around Anthony Davis playing at a career-high level, which he has been the past few weeks, but he’s also one of the most injury-prone players in league history. LeBron James is also playing with a foot injury that multiple doctors told him he needs to have surgery on.

Beyond that, the Lakers sit eighth in a logjammed Western Conference. They’re just a game and a half of falling out of a playoff spot and four of their final six games are on the road.

Another glaring hole in Williams’ overreaction is that the Lakers lost to the Bulls just three days before their ‘big win’ on Wednesday, and yes, James and Davis were both on the floor for the loss.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris