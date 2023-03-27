LeBron Says He Visited ‘The LeBron James Of Feet’ To Evaluate His Injury, But Admits He Has No Idea Where The Doctor Is Based

Videos by OutKick

Before returning to the floor on Sunday after a 13-game hiatus, LeBron James says that he visited “the LeBron James of feet” to evaluate his injury.

James tore a tendon in his right foot during a game against the Dallas Mavericks on February 26, and while he scored 19 points in 30 minutes in his first game back in action, the Lakers fell at home 118-108 to the Chicago Bulls.

Speaking with the media after the loss, James shared that two doctors advised him to have season-ending surgery before making the claim that he visited “the LeBron James of feet.”

While the statement is cringe enough, James was then asked what country this ‘LeBron James of feet’ is based out of and he admitted that he had no idea.

‘The LeBron James of feet’ doctor may, or may not, actually exist.

LeBron the funny guy.

While any player being injured isn’t a laughing matter, what is funny about this situation is that the Lakers are going to lean on a man with a torn tendon in his foot in hopes that they can cling to a spot in the play-in tournament.

Following the loss to the Bulls on Sunday, Los Angeles sits ninth in the Western Conference standings with just seven regular season games left on the schedule. The Lakers are just a half-game back from the eighth seed and 1.5 games back from the No. 6 spot currently being held down by the Golden State Warriors.