Golf Writer Alan Shipnuck Suggests Jay Monahan’s ‘Medical Situation’ Could Be The Start Of Commissioner’s ‘Graceful Exit’

Videos by OutKick

What the future holds for the world of professional golf is completely unknown following the announcement of a merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, and that includes what’s to come for Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

Golf writer and author Alan Shipnuck believes that Monahan’s recently announced medical situation could be the first step of the commissioner quietly stepping aside.

Exactly one week after Monahan shapeshifted the landscape of professional golf with news of the merger – and labeled a hypocrite by many – the PGA Tour released a statement explaining that he was “recuperating from a medical situation.”

It’s impossible to ignore the timing of Monahan’s health situation. Many golf fans and media members had the thought that this could be a strategic step, yet Shipnuck took things a step further in suggesting it could be the start of the end of his tenure on ESPN.

"Monahan coming back and reclaiming his duties is not a sure thing…."@AlanShipnuck details how this could be the beginning of a "graceful exit" for PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan. pic.twitter.com/u5rM4ixIYE — Outside the Lines (@OTLonESPN) June 14, 2023

A Jay Monahan Exit Could Be Coming

“Monahan coming back and reclaiming his duty is not a sure thing,” Shipnuck told ‘Outside The Lines.’ “I mean, he was already on thin ice with the top guys. There was a lot hurt feelings. There were calls for his removal already among Tour players. This could be the beginning of a graceful exit.

“You can cite health concerns. You can say he negotiated this peace and then pass the rest of this on to somebody else. So, I don’t think we can assume he’s coming back.”

While the Tour, DP World Tour, and Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) have announced plans for a merger, announcing plans and solidifying them are two different things. The battle is very much just beginning from a logistics standpoint, answering to the media, and perhaps convincing the U.S. government to get on board.

Whether or not Monahan is part of the plans moving forward is very much in question, and by the looks of it, that call will be made by the new ‘owners of golf’ in Saudi Arabia.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris