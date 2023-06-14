PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan Recovering From ‘Medical Situation’ A Week After LIV Golf Merger Announcement

Videos by OutKick

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has had a stressful week. Seven days after announcing to the world that the Tour has agreed to a merger with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) and, in turn, LIV Golf, Monahan has endured a “medical situation.”

The commissioner informed the PGA Tour Policy Board that he is currently “recuperating from a medical situation” and the day-to-day operations will be handed off to two other Tour employees.

“During Jay’s absence, Ron Price, Chief Operating Officer, and Tyler Dennis, Executive Vice President & President, PGA Tour, will lead the day-to-day operations of the PGA Tour with the assistance of the great team Jay has built, ensuring seamless continuity. We will provide further updates as appropriate,” the Tour said in a statement on Tuesday.

Monahan is coming off an eventful week after sending shock waves through the professional golf world by sharing news of the merger alongside PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan in surprising fashion on June 6.

Jay Monahan has been the PGA Tour commissioner since 2017. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Given that the PGA Tour had spent the better part of two years trying to distance itself from all things LIV Golf and Saudi Arabia, news of the merger brought serious scrutiny on Monahan.

“I recognize that people are going to call me a hypocrite,” Monahan told the media the day after the merger announcement.

“Anytime I said anything, I said it with the information that I had at that moment, and I said it based on someone that’s trying to compete for the PGA Tour and our players.”

“I accept those criticisms. But circumstances do change. I think that in looking at the big picture and looking at it this way, that’s what got us to this point.”

The criticism of Monahan likely won’t slow down anytime soon, at least not until any details of the merger and the future of professional golf are actually revealed.