Jay Cutler Selling Tennessee Home, Previously Shared With Ex-Wife Kristin Cavallari

If you’re looking for a beautiful home in Middle Tennessee and you have a cool $11 million lying around, it’s your lucky day.

Jay Cutler is selling his 10,697-square-foot house in Franklin, Tenn. The home sits on 45 acres and comes with a gym, sauna, a wraparound porch and a brand new pool house.

And as an added bonus, it’s kind of famous. Cutler and ex-wife Kristin Cavallari filmed their reality show “Very Cavallari” while living in the home.

Jay Cutler is selling his home in Franklin, Tenn. (Zeitlin Sothebys International Realty)

According to TMZ, Cutler got the house in the divorce in 2020, and he’s been living in it ever since. No word on why he’s selling it now. Also in 2020, Cavallari filed documents claiming the former quarterback was withholding money from her in order to stop her from buying her own home.

Jay said they already had multiple houses, so buying a new one didn’t make sense.

What a problem to have.

Anyway, according to Zillow, the couple purchased the Franklin home, originally on 10 acres, for $4.2 million in 2018. They bought the surrounding 35 acres for an additional $1.2 million.

Just for funsies, here’s a quick tour of the interior.

This Restoration Hardware furniture costs more than my house. (Zeitlin Sothebys International Realty)

Probably where Jay Cutler checks his emails and reads stupid articles about his house. (Zeitlin Sothebys International Realty)

“This is where the magic happens!” – everyone who ever appeared on MTV Cribs (Zeitlin Sothebys International Realty)

Judging by the rug, you could fit about 24 live cows in this closet. (Zeitlin Sothebys International Realty)

We love a good two-person shower and an inside barn door. (Zeitlin Sothebys International Realty)

So there you have it, y’all. Get it while it’s hot.