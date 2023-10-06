Jay Cutler Back From The Dead With A New Girlfriend And She’s A Rocket

Chicago Bears and NFL legend Jay Cutler has officially moved on from ex-wife Kristin Cavallari and made his big debut with new girlfriend Samantha Robertson.

And unlike the time Jay went from Chicago to Miami, this doesn’t look like a downgrade.

Welcome to the show, Samantha!

Jay Cutler and Samantha Robertson are absolutely coming

What a comeback for maybe the greatest QB of our generation. The Bears snapped a 14-game skid on the field last night, and Jay Cutler responded by debuting new girlfriend Samantha Robertson.

What a time to be alive.

Cutler and Kristin Cavallari called it quits a few years ago — hard to believe it’s been that long! — and Jay’s been relatively quiet ever since. He recently came out of hiding by becoming a regular analyst on Inside the NFL — yep, still going on — and now it looks like he’s really broken out of his funk.

Cavallari, meanwhile, is an absolute pistol. She hasn’t slowed down a bit since the two broke up, taking lavish trips to Europe, posting steamy sauna pics and talking about that one time she dated Matt Leinart.

I for one hope Samantha Robertson is a little more laid back. Jay Cutler notoriously doesn’t give a f–k, so it’s really not hard to see why him and Kristen ultimately flamed out.

If Samantha can tone it down just a bit, I think we’re in for a blossoming relationship.

Can’t wait to watch it unfold.

