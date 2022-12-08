Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Family Fires Back At ‘Clown’ Todd McShay For Saying OSU Receiver Should Play In Playoff Game

Todd McShay ruffled some feathers over in the Jaxon Smith-Njigba household Wednesday, and the family was QUICK to fire back.

Earlier this week, Smith-Njigba announced that his lingering hamstring injury would keep him out of Ohio State’s playoff game against Georgia. Tuesday, McShay went on ESPN and basically called out the talented receiver, saying he needs to be out there with his team.

“There are a lot of reports from NFL scouts I’ve talked to who have said he’s healthy enough to play, he’s protecting himself for the draft. I’ve got news for every prospect out there. NFL teams know,” McShay said.

“They know what you’ve had for lunch last Thursday. They’re going to know whether you’re healthy or not. And if you’re healthy enough to play, you need to be out there with your teammates and play.”

Welp, shockingly, those comments didn’t fly with Jaxon’s dad or brother, who took a blowtorch to McShay on Twitter.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Todd McShay probably won’t be having dinner any time soon.

Family of Jaxon Smith-Njigba torches Todd McShay

First, it was poppa Smith-Njigba, who said he was recently with Jaxon during his first day of rehab and called encouraging him to play “selfish and abusive.”

“I’m a peace bc I know he’s in the right hands 4 recovery,” he added.

Smith-Njigba’s brother – who, by the way, plays for the Pittsburgh Pirates – followed that up by calling McShay a clown … with an emoji, of course.

“You sorry @McShay13 and so wrong to be on TV making these false claims,” he said.

Being w my son yesterday for his first day of rehab and seeing his limitations for myself gave me peace w our families choice to get my son healthy. Encouraging him play would be selfish and abusive. I’m at peace bc I know he’s in the right hands 4 recovery. https://t.co/WQKZtWDF65 — Le Puma Noir (@MNjigba) December 7, 2022

If he was healthy he would be playing.. like what?? We not protecting our “Draft stock” they know who JSN is when healthy. You sorry @McShay13 and so wrong to be on tv making these false claims. 🤡 https://t.co/og0Rg5nj3t — Canaan Smith-Njigba (@CanaanSmith_) December 7, 2022

Smith-Njigba tweeted Monday that he would miss Ohio State’s playoff game after consulting with doctors and will instead turn his focus to the NFL Draft.

The junior suffered the injury Week 1, played sparingly in just two other games this year – against Toledo and Iowa – and finished with just five catches for 43 yards.

He entered the season as one of the most coveted NFL prospects after an insane 2021 campaign that saw him break the Big Ten record with 1,606 yards.

Smith-Njigba capped his breakout season with an incredible Rose Bowl performance in which he caught 15 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns.

Turns out, that would be one of his final college football games – much to the dismay of McShay.

“He’s a great college player, great slot receiver, but he’s had some drops,” McShay added. “He doesn’t have exceptional size. He doesn’t have exceptional speed. So, there were some things coming into the year after the great season that scouts were pointing to and said, ‘I’m not sure if he’s going top 15 or top 20,’ so now the fact that he’s not playing is certainly not going to help his stock.”