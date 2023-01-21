Jaws Actor Richard Dreyfuss’ Son Made A Fat Joke On Twitter And It Did NOT Go Well

Jaws actor Richard Dreyfuss’ son, Ben, wants the world to know he ain’t interested in dating fat people.

So, in case you woke up Saturday morning wondering if you had a shot with the 36-year-old, you better step on a scale first and hope last night’s alcohol didn’t stick!

This is outrageous!



I've never dated a fat person pic.twitter.com/CbJAqYQ5AV — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) January 18, 2023

Ben Dreyfuss angers Twitter mob with fat joke

Seems like a pretty ‘whatever’ tweet, right? I mean, who cares …

Just kidding! Everyone does, because it’s the year 2023 and you CANNOT make that joke. Nope. Doesn’t fly today, Benny Boy.

The Twitter mob came after Dreyfuss almost immediately, and the comedian didn’t exactly help himself. In fact, our guy doubles down and draws his line in the sand.

I mean i don't even know many fat people. The few i do know im definitely not going to fuck. — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) January 18, 2023

i like to think that if i was dating someone and they gained weight, i would be supportive about how they could lose it. — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) January 18, 2023

I slept with a fat girl once. It was 2007. I met her in a cowboy bar. She was a conservative from long island who weighed 130, maybe 140 pounds. When she texted me a week later, I told her i was bisexual to scare her off. — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) January 18, 2023

What a WILD twist we got in that last tweet. A lot to digest there, starting with the obvious – which is what many on Twitter pointed out.

“Who weighed 130, maybe 140 pounds.”

Now, we don’t know how tall this cowgirl from Long Island was, so maybe the math adds up. That being said, 130-140 pound people aren’t usually called fat, so I’m not sure we can trust Ben from here on out.

If that’s the baseline, we’re all fat.

Ben Dreyfuss and Jaws actor Richard Dreyfuss. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Relativity Media)

I mean, I already knew I was, but this seals it for me. I weighed 130 back in middle school, and that was before discovering Busch Light.

Anyway, Ben’s tweet went viral, pissed the mob off and sent Twitter into a frenzy. Not tough to do nowadays, but it’s still a sight to behold whenever it happens.

Did you know that you can fat shame someone who isn’t fat? — Joel for UBI 🌹 (@grillick) January 18, 2023

You don’t have to tweet. You can do something else. — Janeth (@JaneofJanes) January 18, 2023

did you know that touching grass is completely free? you should try it sometime! — Emma Davey (@navel_gazerr) January 18, 2023

bold take coming from you, i wish i had your confidence! pic.twitter.com/RFlqtHgonW — blair waldorf but make it 🌈 (@femmeandgay) January 18, 2023

Let me guess, Ben is still a virgin and very bitter about it. — Enna Oj (@EnnaOj0) January 18, 2023