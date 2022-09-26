Georgia Starter Allegedly Had Shockingly High BAC During Arrest

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard was allegedly heavily under the influence when he was arrested Sunday morning.

The defensive starter for the Bulldogs was taken into custody by UGA campus police early Sunday morning, and he was hit with a total of seven misdemeanors.

The most notable charge against Bullard is a DUI charge for an individual under 21.

Javon Bullard arrested by UGA police on a DUI charge. (Credit: Athens-Clarke County jail)

Now, more details are out, and they paint a bad picture for Kirby Smart’s player. The police report indicates his BAC was tested twice, and the results came back .143 and .148. The legal drunk driving limit is .08.

That means Bullard wasn’t just a little over it, but was allegedly incredibly far past the legal drinking and driving limit.

Bullard bonded out Sunday morning, and he’ll now have to battle the seven misdemeanor charges he’s facing.

If he was truly nearly double the legal drinking limit for a driver, he could face substantial consequences. Even if he gets the case dismissed, there’s no way Kirby Smart doesn’t issue internal discipline.

No coach wants to deal with a situation like this, especially during the season.

Javon Bullard arrested on a DUI charge. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Here’s some free advice. Don’t consume substances and hop behind the wheel. It’s not worth it. It’s simply never worth it. Get an Uber or have someone drive you. Whatever you do, don’t drink and drive. It can change your life in the worst of ways.

Javon Bullard faces DUI charge. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hopefully, Bullard learns from his mistake if he’s guilty and never does it again.