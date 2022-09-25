Georgia Starter Arrested On Multiple Charges

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard was taken into police custody early Sunday morning on several charges.

The starting DB for the Bulldogs was hit with seven misdemeanor charges after being arrested shortly before 5:00 am by UGA campus police after allegedly being pulled over while under the influence.

Most significantly, Bullard was charged with DUI (alcohol) under 21 years of age with a concentration of .02 grams and furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by persons under 21 years of age, according to Athens-Clarke County jail records. He was also hit with multiple other traffic related misdemeanor charges, including improper turning and license to be carried and exhibited on demand.

The sophomore player was released at 8:30 a.m. after he bonded out.

Prior to getting arrested Sunday morning, Bullard made three solo tackles in a 39-22 Saturday win over Kent State. On the season, he has seven total tackles for the 4-0 Bulldogs.

Last season, Bullard made a total of 11 tackles for the Bulldogs during the national title run.

Keep checking back for more information on the developing situation as we have it at OutKick. There’s no doubt Kirby Smart isn’t happy at all about one of his starters getting arrested.