Jason Sudeikis Introduces ‘Ted Lasso’ To Caitlin Clark And Iowa Hawkeyes With Courtside Dance

It wasn’t all bad for the University of Iowa on Saturday night, thanks to actor Jason Sudeikis.

Despite the Hawkeyes’ football team laying an egg in the Big Ten Championship game versus Michigan, the school’s women’s hoops team – and a famous fan in attendance – left the Iowa faithful with something to smile about.

Sudeikis, an SNL alum and avid hoops fan, was courtside in Carver-Hawkeye Arena to witness Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes upend Bowling Green. And in a rarity, Clark wasn’t the most entertaining person in the building. That honor went to Sudeikis, who channeled his inner-Ted Lasso during a second quarter stop in the action.

📹 | jason sudeikis doing the ted lasso dance at the iowa hawks x bowling green game today! pic.twitter.com/g77bBg4VS8 — Jason Sudeikis Updates (@SudeikisNews) December 2, 2023

While Clark and her teammates were well on their way to grounding the Falcons, Sudeikis briefly took the spotlight and performed the dance he made famous on the award-winning series “Ted Lasso.” Though the popular show seems to have concluded, (there has been no official announcement), Sudeikis seemingly had no problem dialing up Lasso’s mannerisms.

Jason Sudeikis Can Hoop

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Lasso Sudeikis was on hand for Iowa’s win. Though the actor famously portrayed a soccer coach, his roots are in hoops. Sudeikis earned a basketball scholarship to Fort Scott Community College after high school. And just about everyone wants to see Clark do her thing.

Former WNBA player Sue Bird and actor Jason Sudeikis attended the game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Bowling Green Falcons at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images).

Clark, by the way, did some entertaining of her own. The reigning AP Player of the Year chipped in 24 points, 11 assists and 7 boards.

Though I’m sure they appreciate the gesture, it won’t take Ted Lasso to make these Hawkeyes believe.

