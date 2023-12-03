Awkward! Michigan Runs Through Iowa On Way To Playoffs With Jim Harbaugh Having Tony Petitti Award Big Ten Trophy To Lineman

Videos by OutKick

The return of Jim Harbaugh to the Michigan sidelines couldn’t have come at a better time, not only because his team was playing for a conference title. No, it was Big Ten commissioner having to hand the championship trophy to the Wolverines that made this win a tad bit sweeter.

There wasn’t much Iowa could do against this Michigan football team to make this a game worth paying attention to following the third quarter. But, there was the moment following the title game that Wolverine fans were waiting for.

Tony Petitti was trying his hardest to stay in the background, probably seeing the reaction Brett Yormark received earlier in the day. Following a brief introduction, Petitti handed the Big Ten trophy to Zak Zinter, with Harbaugh standing in the back. The two did share a handshake when Michigan took the stage.

People have asked, here’s the handshake between Jim Harbaugh and Tony Petitti before the trophy presentation pic.twitter.com/4n2TXcBojW — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) December 3, 2023

After a season filled with self-imposed suspensions and Big Ten punishment, Michigan put all that behind them on Saturday night. The return of Jim Harbaugh was a prominent storyline over the past month, as the NCAA and Big Ten investigated claims of sign-stealing that trickled up to the Michigan head coach.

The name ‘Connor Stalions’ will be remembered for ages in the college football world, rightfully so. While the connection between Harbaugh and Stalions will be argued over the next year. Whether or not Harbaugh knew about the scheme is still up for debate. Tony Petitti felt he had enough evidence from the NCAA to suspend the Michigan head coach,

J.J. McCarthy #9 (L) and Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh (R) of the Michigan Wolverines are seen on the field before the Big Ten Championship against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 02, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh Will Be First In CFP Rankings

After Alabama snapped Georgia’s 29-game winning streak on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta, it’s clear that Michigan will be the No.1 team in Sunday’s CFP rankings show. The only thing the Wolverines have to worry about is where they will play the semifinal game. .

But after a season filled with drama, Michigan can put that behind them for now. There will not be a further suspension of Jim Harbaugh for now and the Wolverines can take the time to get healthy before a likely showdown with Washington.

At the end of the day, Tony Petitti will have one of his teams playing for a national championship. Now that Jim Harbaugh is back on the sidelines, maybe folks around the Big Ten still upset with him will move on for a few weeks

Yea, I wouldn’t count on it.