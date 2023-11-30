Jim Harbaugh Already Hot Name Among NFL Teams Such As Bears, Chargers In Next Coaching Hiring Cycle

Videos by OutKick

Just in time for his return to the sideline after a three-game suspension, Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh is suddenly a pretty hot topic for the NFL.

The University of Michigan coach is expected back on the sideline Saturday when the Wolverines play Iowa in the Big 10 championship game in Indianapolis. But as Harbaugh and his team focus on winning the conference and even the national title, NFL teams weighing their future head coach options have Harbaugh in their sights.

The Chicago Bears have had informal internal discussions about Harbaugh and whether adding him to a potential list of candidates makes sense if or when the club moves on from incumbent coach Matt Eberflus, a source confirmed to OutKick on Thursday. Dianna Russini of The Athletic was first to report the possibility.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh walks through the tunnel prior to a football game against the Michigan State Spartans. (Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chargers, Bears, Raiders May Covet Harbaugh

The Bears are not alone.

The Los Angeles Chargers are believed to have interest in speaking with Harbaugh if they move on from coach Brandon Staley after this season, a source told OutKick on Thursday.

Another source told OutKick the Las Vegas Raiders will consider Harbaugh as a candidate if Tom Brady, who has been in the process of purchasing a minority stake in the club, can convince owner Mark Davis that Harbaugh’s experience “in both the NFL and Big 10” would put the organization on a solid track to contending.

Brady played at Michigan and supported Harbaugh when the coach’s suspension was announced.

And Harbaugh, it should be noted, is familiar with Raiders rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell who played at Purdue. O’Connell completed 32-of-47 passes for 366 yards against Michigan in a 43-22 Michigan win over Purdue in the December 2022 Big 10 title game.

These internal discussions and possibilities are all informal. No NFL team has made official contact with Harbaugh directly, a source with knowledge on the matter told OutKick. So the process is in early stages.

Raiders owner Mark Davis walks off the field with Tom Brady before the preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Harbaugh Interest In Returning To NFL Unknown

But this is expected to heat up as the NFL season draws closer to an end. At that point, NFL teams making coaching changes often have representatives reach out to representatives of employed coaches. The purpose of those contacts is getting an understanding of that coach’s potential interest.

Because Harbaugh is not currently in the NFL and any initial contact is done unofficially, none of this constitutes tampering by any NFL team.

The unknown is whether Harbaugh, who coached the 49ers four seasons, has a strong interest in jumping back to the NFL.

The idea of him coaching the Chargers seems the most promising. They boast a talented roster that seems to be underperforming under Staley. And it doesn’t hurt that the club boasts a stable quarterback situation with Justin Herbert.

Michigan fans hold up a free Jim Harbaugh jersey during action against Maryland at SECU Stadium. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Harbaugh Has Served Multiple Suspensions

Harbaugh has interviewed with NFL teams in the past, most recently with the Minnesota Vikings in January of 2022. They hired Kevin O’Connell instead and Harbaugh said he’d never chase an NFL job again.

“Sure, the Super Bowl is the greatest prize in our sport,” Harbaugh told the Detroit Free Press in Feb. 2022. “But winning a national championship, that’s pretty darn great. Let’s do that.

“There was a pull to the NFL because I got that close to the Super Bowl, but this was the time,” Harbaugh said. “And this is the last time. Now let’s go chase college football’s greatest prize.”

Harbaugh seemed to have a plan to stay in Ann Arbor and signed new contract with Michigan after winning the conference title in 2022. In that 2022 deal, Harbaugh agreed to a five-year, $36.7 million that would keep him at Michigan through 2026.

But stuff may have changed since then. New issues are certainly in play considering the Big 10 suspension and an ongoing NCAA investigation into the sign stealing allegations. Harbaugh also served a school-imposed suspension this season stemming from a separate NCAA investigation into violations during COVID-19.

Harbaugh was considered to be in line for another raise after this season but the sign stealing scandal that led to his latest three-game suspension or other issues delayed negotiations.

Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines congratulates J.J. McCarthy after one of his second half touchdown passes while playing the Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

A Michigan Title Could Sway Decision

Harbaugh last month was asked about that situation and seemed cryptic in his response.

“Yeah, I mean like anybody, I’ve said it. You want to be somewhere where you’re wanted,” Harbaugh told reporters. “They like what you do and how you do it, and they tell you that. Your bosses tell you that, and then that gets reflected in a contract.

“We want to be somewhere they like how you do it and what you do.”

It’s impossible to know what role Harbaugh possibly winning a national title this season would play in his job status. It would obviously fast-track if not complete a new contract. And it might give him a taste for staying at Michigan to defend the title.

But perhaps, the man who coached the 49ers to a 44-19-1 record, might want another crack at the NFL. He might see that as his best bargaining position to make a triumphant return to the NFL. And he just might have teams interested in him.

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero