Jason Kelce Bashes Panthers Owner David Tepper, Says He’d Rather Get Punched Than Have A Drink Thrown On Him

Over the weekend, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper had a momentary lapse in social etiquette after seeing his team get blown out by the Jacksonville Jaguars and threw a beverage on some fans. That meant he had to shell out $300,000 and perhaps even costlier, it meant losing the respect of the Philadelphia Eagles center and the slightly more likable of the two Kelces, Jason Kelce.

Tepper’s pricey drink toss on Jaguars fans has been the talk of the town. As such it came up on the New Heights podcast hosted by the Brothers Kelce.

Jason, for one, was not impressed by Tepper’s actions and said that it was way down the list of ways he’d prefer to have someone display disrespect.

‘Throwing a drink, or spitting on someone… I’d rather you just punch me in the face,’ the man who gets crushed under the weight of a Buick every time the Eagles run the Brotherly Shove said of the Panthers owner’s actions, per Daily Mail. “That is so much more disrespectful to somebody. Do you think that’s accurate? There’s an air of “I’m better than you” in that toss, is that fair to say?”

“I think you’re on to something, I’m with you on this,” his brother Travis chimed in. “It’s almost like, ‘F–k you, I’m higher up than you.'”

Panthers owner David Tepper has to pay out more than a quarter of a million dollars for tossing a drink on some Jaguars fans. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Would You Rather Be Punched Or Have A Drink Thrown On You A La David Tepper?

I’m gonna need to stop you right there, fellas. I’m with them as far as spitting goes. That’s just disgusting. However, I feel like I’d rather be doused with a vodka soda every day of the week before I take a knuckle sandwich to the chops.

Sure, you may feel disrespected, but your chiclets are all where they’re supposed to be and you don’t have to snap your nose back into place. You just smell like vodka until you change your shirt.

I get what they’re saying, but that sounds like something you’d say before someone punches you. Getting punched looks a lot tougher. However, once your face is all swollen you’ll feel differently. You’ll look in the mirror and say, “Damn, I wish they would’ve just thrown a drink on me.”

Still, Jason Kelce is firmly on Team Punch Me In The Face.

“I’d rather you just punched me in the face,’ he added. ‘Let’s just settle it, I don’t need the disrespect,” he said. “Punching me in the face out of anger is not disrespectful, throwing a drink on me or spitting on me is disrespectful. I’ve been punched in the face before, I can handle that.”

He makes an interesting case. I still think I’d prefer the drink, or as it should be known moving forward, the David Tepper Special.

