NFL Fines Panthers Owner David Tepper $300,000 For Throwing Drink On Fan

The NFL has fined Carolina Panthers’ owner David Tepper $300,000 for his sore loser conduct during Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A video circulated on social media that appears to show Tepper throwing his drink toward a Jaguars fan. Then, Tepper slams his cup down and storms off. Unacceptable behavior for anyone — but especially an NFL team owner.

“All NFL personnel are expected to conduct themselves at all times in ways that respect our fans and favorably reflect on their team and the NFL,” the league said in a statement.

The NFL has fined Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 for tossing a drink into the crowd during Sunday’s game in Jacksonville.



The Panthers lost the game, an embarrassing 26-0 shutout at the hands of the AFC South leaders. The loss dropped Carolina to 2-14 on the season, guaranteeing the worst record in the NFL.

Normally, that would mean the Panthers own the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. However, they traded that pick last season to the Chicago Bears so they could select quarterback Bryce Young at No. 1 in the 2023 draft.

The Panthers Have Been A Disaster Under David Tepper

Following the incident and Tepper’s string of failures, Panthers fans started a petition to attempt to force him to sell the team.

Tepper finally responded with a statement after the NFL announced the fine.

“I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday,” he said. “I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL’s code of conduct and accept the league’s discipline for my behavior.”

Notice the statement didn’t really include an apology. Not to mention $300,000 is just a drop in the bucket for a guy worth $20.6 billion.

The Panthers have had six consecutive losing seasons since Tepper paid $2.75 billion for the team in 2018, and he has fired three head coaches mid-season since 2019.

In other words, he has a lot bigger problems on his hands than a heckling Jags fan.

