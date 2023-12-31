Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper Appears To Throw Drink On Jaguars Fan

Videos by OutKick

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has no one to blame for the failures of his NFL franchise than himself. He’s probably the worst owner in the NFL and maybe one of the worst in all of sports. And, if his behavior during his team’s loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars is any indication, he’s not exactly a great person, either.

The Panthers lost again on Sunday, an embarrassing 26-0 shutout against the Jaguars. The loss dropped Carolina to 2-14 on the season, guaranteeing the worst record in the NFL. Normally, that would mean the Panthers own the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

However, they traded that pick last season to the Chicago Bears so they could select No. 1 last season. Now, not only are they the worst team in the NFL — by far — they don’t have a first-round pick. Although, they do have the No. 1 pick in the second round. That’s kind of like a first-round pick. Right? Silver linings, people!

David Tepper wasn’t in the mood for silver linings on Sunday. A video popped up on social media that appears to show Tepper throwing his drink towards a Jaguars fan. Then, Tepper slams his cup down and storms off. The fan can’t retaliate, of course, as Tepper is in a suite and simply just leaves.

There’s just zero excuse for this. I don’t care what the fans said or anything else. David Tepper is a billionaire and an NFL franchise owner throwing drinks on fans. Then, he slams his cup down like a toddler throwing a temper tantrum.

The Panthers need a new head coach, and this isn’t the guy that most top candidates are going to want to work for.

The only person upset about Daniel Snyder selling the Washington Commanders is David Tepper.

As long as Snyder was around, Tepper couldn’t be the league’s worst.

Now?

It’s him.