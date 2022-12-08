Jason Garrett Reportedly A Finalist For Major PAC-12 Job

Jason Garrett is reportedly in the mix to be the next head coach at Stanford.

The Cardinal are looking for a new head coach after David Shaw stepped away, and the former Dallas Cowboys head coach is a finalist to land the job, according to The Athletic.

Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor is another finalist for the job.

Jason Garrett in the mix to land Stanford job. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Jason Garrett would be a big name for Stanford.

If the Cardinal are able to lure Garrett to campus, it would be an absolutely massive hire. He’s about the biggest name they could hope to get.

He has a ton of NFL experience, went 85-67 in the regular season while leading the Cowboys and would immediately boost the profile of the team. When was the last time you heard Stanford football get mentioned and really thought they were relevant?

Will Stanford hire Jason Garrett? (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

It’s been a long time. The days of David Shaw’s best seasons and Andrew Luck playing in the PAC-12 were a long time ago. Over the past two seasons, Stanford has won a grand total of six games. The program needs a huge boost and Garrett could provide it.

He could also present a clear path for recruits to get to the NFL given all his connections to the league. Few coaches in all of college football would have more NFL connections than him given his extensive coaching history.

Jason Garrett reportedly finalist for Stanford job. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

If Stanford thinks the team can get Jason Garrett, the Cardinal have to do it. The university simply has to find a way to get it done.