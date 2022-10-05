Jarvis Landry Claims A Bad Interaction With Nick Saban Stopped Him From Playing For Alabama

Jarvis Landry didn’t consider playing for Alabama after he apparently had a bad interaction with Nick Saban.

The Saints wide receiver was a dominant player for LSU before making the NFL, and he’s now revealed why he didn’t really give Alabama the time of day during the recruiting process.

Apparently, he didn’t like Nick Saban’s attitude about having built up Alabama.

Landry said the following on the Truss Levelz podcast:

I go to the school (Alabama), we walk up in there. Man, Nick Saban comes walking right past me, looks at me, puts his head down and walks into the room and goes into – not like a meeting or anything – but like, ‘Coach, this is Jarvis Landry from Lutcher High School, he’s a sophomore’ or whatever it was. Man, he kinda like (eyes up and down). I was like, yo. I toured the school and then went back up there to talk to him and he was pretty much kinda saying like ‘he built this’ (Alabama) and I ain’t like that. I ain’t like that persona, know what I mean? I respect him as a coach and as a disciplinarian and all that stuff, but as someone that was young and I’m from the hood, I’m from the projects, you know what I’m saying? I didn’t like that. And from that point on I wasn’t even trying to talk to Alabama ever again. No cap, but I still have major respect and love for Coach Saban.

You can listen to Landry’s full comments below starting around the 16:00 minute mark.

https://omny.fm/shows/truss-levelz/jarvis-landry

Nick Saban 100% has the right to claim credit for Alabama’s success.

For all the reasons to not pick a program, Nick Saban having an “I built this” attitude doesn’t seem like it should be anywhere near the top of the list.

The reality of the situation is that Nick Saban absolutely built Alabama into the juggernaut the program is today.

Jarvis Landry explains why he didn’t like Nick Saban’s attitude. (Photo by Marvin Gentry/Getty Images )

Yes, Bear Bryant did it in the past, but the Crimson Tide had dropped off in a huge way. In the four years before Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa, the program went a very disappointing 26-24.

By the time Landry was a freshman at LSU, Saban had already turned things around and won three rings with the Crimson Tide.

Jarvis Landry explains why he didn’t play at Alabama. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

There might be plenty of other reasons to not want to play for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. Claiming his “I built this” attitude is why you didn’t play for him just doesn’t add up. All the man does is win. Nick Saban has every right in the world to have that attitude.