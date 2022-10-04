Jimbo Fisher Calls Nick Saban A ‘Tremendous Coach’; Is Their Relationship Actually In ‘Great Shape’?

It wasn’t long ago that the upcoming matchup between Texas A&M and Alabama was the talk of college football, with both coaches trading shots at each other over recruiting.

Now, the two coaches have publicly moved on, while the game sits on the back burner.

During his press conference on Monday, looking ahead to the upcoming matchup with Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher said all is well between the two coaches.

“That’s over with. He and I, we’re in great shape, we’re great things and we’ve moved on,” Fisher said. “We’ve moved on. We’re in good shape; we’re moved on.”

Fisher was then asked about what he has learned from his other bosses he’s coached under, showing love again to his former boss.

“Just a tremendous coach,” Fisher said of former boss Saban. “Arguably, people say he’s one of the best ever or the best ever, it very well could be…I learned a whole lot from Nick, a whole lot from Nick. He’s a very, very good football coach.”

Nick Saban reacts to nearly losing to Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

If you remember, and how could you forget, it was Nick Saban who started the off-season verbal match while speaking in Birmingham during the off-season.

Taking aim at the Aggies for their recruiting, Saban accused Jimbo Fisher of buying every player in their 2021 recruiting class.

“I know the consequence is going to be difficult for the people who are spending tons of money to get players,” Saban said. “You’ve read about them, you know who they are. I mean we were second in recruiting last year, A&M was first, A&M bought every player on their team, made a deal for Name, Image and Likeness. We didn’t buy one player, aight, but I don’t know if we’re gonna be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it.”

Then it was the infamous press conference that Jimbo Fisher called the next day to call out Nick Saban for his comments, which set off a firestorm around the SEC and college football world.

“Some people think they’re God. Go dig into how God did his deal and you may find things out about a guy a lot of things you didn’t want to know. We build him up to be the czar of football, go dig into his past or anybody that’s ever coached with him,” Fisher responded.

The press conference will live on forever, even if both sides have decided to end the public squabble.

But as we enter the upcoming week, it’s hard to forget the testy few months during the offseason between the two coaches.

Unfortunately, Texas A&M has played some terrible football over the last month, and this game has lost its luster. But, we’ll always have the ‘Spring Stampede’ to talk about in the future.