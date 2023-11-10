Jared Leto, Starved For Attention, Climbs Empire State Building Like He’s King Kong

Videos by OutKick

If you’re not getting enough attention lately, climbing a gigantic skyscraper should do the trick! At least, that’s what Jared Leto is banking on.

On Thursday, the actor, musician and shameless self-promotor became the first person to legally scale the Empire State Building. Well, at least the top 18 floors of it.

Leto climbed from floors 86 to 104 on the east side of the building. Fully harnessed (obviously), the harrowing journey took a whole 20 minutes to complete!

I know, I know. I’m a hater. And there’s not enough money or fame in the world that would convince me to dangle 1,300 feet above New York City.

But I think if you are going to earn the distinction of the first person to climb something, you should have to climb more than 17% of it.

In 1933, King Kong climbed the Empire State Building.



In 2023, @JaredLeto took his place. pic.twitter.com/W0CTuZ6rQL — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) November 9, 2023

Also, it sure looks to me like this camera guy was the first person to scale to the top of the Empire State Building.

I wonder if this is how Buzz Aldrin felt when Neil Armstrong got all the credit for the moon landing.

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Jared Leto Completes Terrifying Marketing Stunt

Aside from getting new, cool photos of himself, Leto said the stunt was all part of an elaborate plan to announce a new world tour for his band Thirty Seconds to Mars.

“The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it,” the 51 year old said after the climb. “Which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album, ‘It’s the End of the World but It’s a Beautiful Day.'”

Yes, Jared. The construction of what was once the world’s tallest building is definitely the same as your crappy band’s uninspiring sixth album.

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

“Ever since I was a kid, New York stood for the place that you went to make your dreams come true,” Leto said. “And as a young kid, I wanted to be an artist, and New York was the place that you came to be an artist. And the Empire State Building was always that symbol for me.”

Truly an inspiration.

For those who do care, though, the new Thirty Seconds To Mars tour kicks off in March with some South American festival shows, followed by a leg in Europe. It heads to North America in July.

And after you buy your tickets, you can send your hate mail to Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding.