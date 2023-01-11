The Detroit Lions don’t sound eager to move off Jared Goff at QB.

The Lions finished the season 9-8, and while the team didn’t make the playoffs, there was an obvious jump from 2021. Dan Campbell and his players also finished 8-2 down the stretch, and Goff put up some big numbers.

Now, with two first round picks, the Lions have a choice to make: target a young QB or stick with Goff? While the Lions will evaluate all options, GM Brad Holmes sounds happy with what he’s seen out of Goff.

The Lions aren’t in a rush to dump Jared Goff.

“I never really deemed him as a bridge. I think everybody else did. I think there’s a little bit of recency bias from what he had to go through last year,” Holmes said during a Tuesday press conference, according to the Detroit Free Press.

When asked if Goff is in future plans, the Detroit GM further explained, “I think it’s a lot easier to get worse at quarterback than to get better at quarterback, in this league. And so I think what Jared has done this year, he captained the ship of a top-three offense and I want to say he was top-10 statistically in most of the passing categories. And again, you know how we approach the draft, like we’re never going to turn down a good football player. So if there’s a football player we really love, we’re going to make sure every stone is unturned. But I do think that Jared has proven everybody that he is the starting quarterback for us.”

Is Goff’s job safe?

It seems incredibly unlikely the Detroit Lions don’t start Jared Goff at QB next season. In fact, I’d be bold enough to say it’s almost certainly not going to happen.

While the Lions struggled in the team’s first seven games, the team pulled everything together and the offense was on fire.

Goff’s QB play was a large part of that. He finished the season with 4,438 passing yards and 29 passing TDs to just 7 interceptions.

All things considered, that’s a very solid stat line. Add in the fact the team caught fire down the stretch, and I’m not sure there’s any outcome that doesn’t see Goff as QB1 to start the season.

Now, that’s not to say the Lions might not draft a young guy who they can get cheap for the future. You have to snag good players when you can. However, don’t expect Goff to go anywhere for at least another season.