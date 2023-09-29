Jared Goff Calls Out Ryan Fitzpatrick For ‘Poor Man’s Matt Ryan’ Comment

Videos by OutKick

Jared Goff kept the receipts.

After Thursday night’s 34-20 win over the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions quarterback fired back at Ryan Fitzpatrick, who had called him a “poor man’s Matt Ryan” before the game.

“I thought I played better throughout the rest of the game,” Goff said on Amazon Prime’s postgame show. “I hope it’s up to your standards.

“I didn’t know it was a poor man’s anything, but, I heard about it.”

No one expected super-nice-guy Jared Goff to clap back like that, which is why the whole crew erupted in laughter.

In the words of Richard Sherman, “SPICY!”

Jared Goff hears all the noise!#TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/oH1KgOCe9Y — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 29, 2023

Fitzpatrick tried to pin the “poor man” comment on co-host Andrew Whitworth, but Whitworth wasn’t having it.

“I didn’t do it!” Whitworth said. “It wasn’t me!”

But don’t worry — everyone’s having fun!

“Matt Ryan is a pretty good player too,” Fitzpatrick said.

“He’s a hell of a player,” Goff said. “I’m giving you a hard time. I appreciate it man.”

Jared Goff’s Lions got the win at Lambeau Field. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

With Thursday’s win, the Lions advance to 3-1 and lead the NFC North. Goff finished the game 19-of-28 for 210 yards, a touchdown, an interception and passer rating of 86.9.

Goff was traded to Detroit from the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.

Now, the three-time Pro Bowler has a chance to secure a long-term future as the Lions’ QB1. He’s looking to top a 2022 campaign in which he had the league’s fifth-best QB rating (61.1). He threw for 4,438 yards and 29 touchdowns, while also setting a franchise record for the most consecutive passes without an interception (324).

“Can I do it again? I’d like to do better,” Goff told ESPN over the summer.

So far so good for the poor man’s Matt Ryan.