Detroit Lions Fans Take Over Green Bay, Make Lambeau Field Look Like A Home Game

Videos by OutKick

Green Bay Packers fans were seemingly overrun Thursday night at Lambeau Field by supporters of the Lions.

Detroit walked into the house of their bitter rival, and walked out with a 34-20 win and a 3-1 overall record.

The game wasn’t nearly as close as the score might make some think. It was over by halftime with a 27-3 score. Yes, the Packers closed the gap but the outcome was never in doubt.

While the Lions were impressive on the field, Detroit fans showing up and showing out might have been even more impressive.

Detroit Lions fans take over Lambeau Field.

Plenty of videos and photos of Lambeau Field show massive portions of the crowd wearing blue and cheering for the Lions.

Below is a photo someone at the game sent me. They described the amount of Lions fans in attendance as “incredible.”

It looks like roughly 1/3 of the fans were cheering for the Detroit Lions Thursday night.

Detroit Lions fans flooded Lambeau Field Thursday night. The Lions beat the Packers 34-20. (Credit: David Hookstead source)

Other videos floating around the web show sections of the stadium that would have people thinking the game was being played in Detroit.

Detroit Lions fans took over Lambeau Field 🤯

pic.twitter.com/cmtiTNDVQz — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) September 29, 2023

Charissa Thompson even noted after the game “you would think we were in Detroit with these fans.”

"LET'S GO LIONS!"



Detroit fans completely took over Lambeau Field after beating the Green Bay Packers for the 4th straight time 😂pic.twitter.com/Bq76pZOhXv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 29, 2023

Lambeau Field is supposed to be impenetrable.

What’s so impressive about this is Packers fans take great pride in having arguably the best home field atmosphere in pro sports.

People have to wait decades for a shot at season tickets. Going to a Packers game isn’t just about football in Wisconsin. It’s a cultural movement.

Some guys love the Packers more than their wives. Lambeau is almost always a sea of green and gold. Yet, that’s not what happened Thursday night.

Detroit Lions fans took over Lambeau Field Thursday night against the Packers. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

A massive chunk of the crowd was wearing blue cheering for Dan Campbell and company. I truly can’t remember the last time Lambeau Field ever had the colors of the opposing team so obvious in the crowd.

It just goes to show Lions fans are fired up and traveling. As Campbell said after the game, it felt like Lions fans were “overpowering the stadium.”

"You feel like there's a little piece of home no matter where you go."#OnePride had Lambeau rocking tonight 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/0cvJpaFzX9 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 29, 2023

Hype for the Detroit Lions is real. The situation will hit a deafening level if they can string a few more wins together. What an incredible time to be a fan of the franchise.