Dan Campell’s Neck Veins Look Ready To Pop During F-Bomb Laced Postgame Speech

Dan Campbell, once again, gave Detroit Lions players and fans an epic victory speech.

The Lions manhandled the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field 34-20 Thursday night, and had a 27-3 lead at the half.

Detroit looks like a team that refuses to be stopped, and Dan Campbell continues to prove he’s the man for the job in the Motor City.

There’s one thing you can always count on after a big Lions win: Campbell get the guys ready to run through a brick wall. He definitely didn’t let anyone down after the big NFC North victory.

Dan Campbell and the Lions are 3-1 after beating the Packers. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Dan Campbell gives awesome speech after beating the Packers.

“You guys went and earned that win. Everything about it, man. That’s one, that’s two in a row and it’s a conference win, gentlemen. It’s f*cking great. Wer’e 3-1 at the quarter. Man, the sky’s the limit. We keep playing defense the way we’re playing and we control the game on offense, we control the game on offense, we can do whatever we want to do, man. But we can never lose this. We can never lose this,” Campbell passionately shouted in the locker room with such vigor it looked like his neck veins might explode.

The fired up Lions coach further added, “That’s an outstanding win. I am so f*cking proud of you guys. That’s one, man. That’s one division win. You guys get your rest. Enjoy this break. You’ve f*cking earned it, and then we move on and we get ready for Carolina after this.”

You can watch his full speech below. It’s pure adrenaline.,

Campbell and the Lions are rolling.

The Detroit Lions have been a joke for pretty much my entire life. Generally speaking, the team has been a punching bag and many joke the franchise is cursed.

Even with talent like Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson and Matthew Stafford, the Lions have never really been able to move the needle.

Well, times are changing in Detroit, and Dan Campbell has overhauled the culture. The start of the 2022 season was brutal as the team got off to a 1-6 start. The Lions ate those punches, went on a great run to close out last season and are currently 3-1.

Detroit beat Green Bay 34-20 Thursday night. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Dan Campbell has Lions fans believing. For the first time in decades, it seems like Lions fans – myself included – think the team can actually make some postseason noise.

Jared Goff, Campell and company marched into Lambeau Field and rocked the Packers. Then, he got in the locker room and fired up the guys like he was General Patton. It’s simply awesome to see.

Dan Campbell gave another electric postgame speech after beating the Packers. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Lions still have a long way to go, but there’s plenty of reasons to be optimistic. It’s definitely a new era in Detroit.