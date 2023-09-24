Give It A Smooch: Japanese Grand Prix Winner Will Get A Kiss-Activated Trophy

Videos by OutKick

Now that the French Grand Prix is off the calendar and those great, King Kong-looking trophies have been retired, we needed a new gimmicky Formula 1 Grand Prix trophy. Well, lucky for us, the Japanese Grand Prix has asked everyone to hold their beer.

They have unveiled the most bizarre, gimmicky trophy ever.

This weekend, the world’s first kiss-activated trophy will be given to whoever takes the top step of the podium (which will probably be Max Verstappen, but, hey, it wasn’t last weekend).

Yes. Kiss-activated.

The title sponsor for this year’s Japanese Grand Prix is computer company Lenovo and they helped engineer the high-tech hardware.

That’s right. Everyone knows that when you win a trophy you give it a smooch. So, Lenovo cooked up a trophy with a little circle that says “Kiss Me.” When the winning driver plants a post-race wet one on the trophy it will light up with his home nation’s flag.

So, again, get ready to see Verstappen’s Dutch flag light up that trophy after he kisses it.

Alghough, right on his tail will be McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. They looked quick this weekend and backed it up with a stellar qualifying.

\Expect to see one, if not both McLarens on the podium. And who knows? Maybe something wild happens and we see Pisastri’s Australian flag or Norris’ Union Jack light up the Japanese Grand Prix Trophy.

Whatever happens, hopefully, the trophy doesn’t get broken on the podium.

