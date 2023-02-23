Georgia Football Player Arrested On Multiple Charges

Videos by OutKick

Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was booked into police custody late Wednesday on a pair of charges.

The star defensive player for the Bulldogs was booked on misdemeanor charges of racing on highways/streets and reckless driving, according to Athens-Clarke County jail records.

Georgia star Jamon Dumas-Johnson arrested on multiple charges. (Credit: Athens-Clarke County jail)

He was released less than an hour after being booked. The alleged incident that resulted in charges being filed occurred back on January 10, according to Seth Emerson.

UGA police spotted two vehicles traveling “in a reckless manner at high speeds that fled the area upon sight of the officer.”

A few additional details, via UGA police log: On Jan. 10 at 8 p.m., an officer spotted two vehicles traveling beside each other on College Station Road in a reckless manner at high speeds that fled the area upon sight of the officer." — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) February 23, 2023

Georgia LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson faces multiple charges.

It’s worth noting the alleged incident took place the day after Georgia won its second straight national title.

That’s not a great look at all for Kirby Smart’s program. Players should have been busy celebrating in a fun and safe fashion. Instead, Dumas-Johnson is accused of fleeing the police and now faces two misdemeanor charges. It’s just the latest offseason issue for the Bulldogs.

Former QB Stetson Bennett was arrested in Dallas after allegedly being drunk in public, and most notably, Georgia player Devin Willock was killed in a car crash with a team staffer. The details remain murky, but it’s known Willock was at a strip club shortly before his death.

That’s three major incidents for the national champions since beating TCU, including the death of a player. Kirby Smart seemingly has a lot of issues on his hands.

While two misdemeanor charges isn’t the end of the world, the fact another player on the Georgia national title team is in trouble is a sign of a pattern.

Georgia star Jamon Dumas-Johnson facing multiple charges. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Smart better get his program under control sooner than later. Fans, boosters and administrators don’t want to be dealing with constant negative headlines.