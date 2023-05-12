Jamie Foxx Out Of The Hospital, Daughter Announces

Videos by OutKick

Jamie Foxx is no longer hospitalized.

Foxx has been recovering from an unknown medical emergency suffered while working in Atlanta, and details about his condition have been incredibly limited.

A rumor took Twitter by storm earlier in the week that his condition was rapidly declining. No official source or family member reported that was the case, but social media ran with it anyways.

Now, his daughter Corrine has set the record straight.

Jamie Foxx is no longer in the hospital. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for LACMA)

“Update from my family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support,” Corrine announced Friday afternoon.

She also teased a big announcement coming soon.

Jamie Foxx’s daughter announces he’s out of the hospital. (Credit: Corrine Foxx Instagram story)

This is a great update.

This is the first positive update the public has had about Jamie Foxx’s condition since it was reported back in April that he’d been hospitalized with an unknown issue.

TMZ reported at the time the situation was so serious that family not in the area was coming in. Since then, information has been closely guarded.

Jamie Foxx’s daughter announces great health update about the actor. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

While his family hasn’t revealed much, rumors have been flying all over the internet, including the one that he was in steep decline.

It’s a great reminder that social media rumors should be trusted unless there’s concrete proof or reporting. People were acting like Jamie Foxx had entered a truly terrible state. Meanwhile, his daughter announces he hasn’t been in the hospital for weeks.

Always exercise caution when seeing things without proper sourcing on the internet.

Jamie Foxx has been out of the hospital for weeks, according to his daughter. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Let’s hope Jamie Foxx is back to the top of his game sooner than later. It’s great to hear he’s out of the hospital. It’s a huge step in the correct direction.