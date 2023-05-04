Jamie Foxx Releases First Statement Since Medical Emergency

Videos by OutKick

Jamie Foxx has broken his silence since suffering a medical emergency.

The famous actor was hospitalized in the Atlanta area a few weeks ago for unknown reasons, and information still remains incredibly limited.

The last update was from TMZ reporting the family is asking for prayers after his unknown medical emergency.

Foxx broke his silence Wednesday afternoon and released a statement on Twitter. The actor simply posted “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” but didn’t offer any further details about why he’s been in the hospital for weeks.

Reactions immediately poured in, and fellow star actor Jeremy Renner, who was nearly killed in a plowing accident, said he’s “Sending you strength and love.”

Jeremy Renner reacts to Jamie Foxx’s Instagram message. Foxx has been hospitalized since suffering a medical emergency. (Credit: Instagram)

Information is limited about Jamie Foxx’s status.

It’s truly incredible how little has come out since Jamie Foxx was hospitalized back in April. It’s been several weeks, and there’s no concrete information.

There’s been plenty of speculation, but until someone with direct knowledge of the situation from his medical team or family says something, nothing should be taken as concrete truth.

Back in April, his daughter Corinne announced on Instagram he had “experienced a medical condition” and was “already on his way to recovery.” That post no longer appears to be active on her Instagram account.

Jamie Foxx has been hospitalized for weeks. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Hopefully, Foxx is able to bounce back from whatever has happened. It sounds incredibly serious, and the fact information about his status is being so closely guarded is definitely concerning. TMZ reported right when it happened family not even in the area came to the hospital.

The limited information out there is definitely troubling, but again, it’s impossible to know what is actually happening with Foxx.

Jamie Foxx breaks silence after being hospitalized. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Hopefully, the star actor is able to make a full recovery and fans get some concrete information soon.