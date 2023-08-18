Jamie Foxx Shares Incredibly Positive Health Update

Videos by OutKick

Jamie Foxx appears to be in incredibly high spirits as he continues to recover from an unknown health issue.

The star actor has been seen out in public several times in recent weeks since suffering a health emergency in April.

He was hospitalized and pretty much disappeared from the public eye. No details were released about his condition.

Foxx has since updated people that he had to fight like hell to survive and still has a way to go. Now, he wants people to know he’s doing much better.

Jamie Foxx shares another public health update. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jamie Foxx is in high spirits.

The popular entertainer recently took to Instagram to let people know he’s doing much better and has seemingly turned a corner.

Foxx posted the following for his 16.8 million followers:

You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light… I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day…

You can see his full post below.

Foxx appears to be doing well.

It definitely looks like Foxx is in a much better place than he was even a few weeks back when he broke his silence for the first time in July.

While it’s just some pictures, it’s clear the “Horrible Bosses” actor is in the highest spirits publicly that he has been in a long time.

The man has gone through something terrible and is finally trending up.

What happened to Jamie Foxx? That’s still mostly unknown. He’s been very limited with details about his health since April, and noted he didn’t want people to see him at his worst.

“I just didn’t want you to see me like that. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through…I went to hell and back. My road to recover had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back, and I’m able to work,” Foxx said in July.

However, he declined to offer any specifics. It’s unclear if he ever intends to get into what happened.

Jamie Foxx appears to be doing much better after medical emergency. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

At the end of the day, all that matters is Foxx is doing better and that’s great to see. Hopefully, he’s back to 100% as quickly as possible.