Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence After Medical Emergency, Debunks Rumors About His Health

Jamie Foxx spoke for the first time late Friday night months after suffering a medical emergency.

The talented actor was hospitalized for an unknown medical emergency back in April, and information surrounding his status has mostly been kept under wraps.

However, Foxx has recently been spotted out in public, and appeared to be in very high spirits. Now, he’s addressed his fans and made it clear the situation was incredibly serious.

Jamie Foxx addresses his fans.

“I just didn’t want you to see me like that. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through…I went to hell and back. My road to recover had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back, and I’m able to work,” Foxx said in a video shared on his Instagram.

He also made it clear rumors about his health, including that he was paralyzed and blind, are simply not true.

The “Horrible Bosses” star also credited his family for saving his life. You can watch his full comments below. It’s clear that he’s overwhelmed with emotion.

This video from Foxx is what fans have been waiting to hear since April. While he didn’t get into specifics of what happened, it’s crystal clear that he was in terrible condition.

As he stated, he had tubes running out of him at one point. Why? There could be several reasons, and we’re certainly not going to speculate here.

Above all else, it’s obvious Jamie Foxx is simply overwhelmed with emotion. He’s been through “hell” for months, and finally is at a place where he felt comfortable publicly updating his fans.

It doesn’t take an expert to tell he was on the verge of tears for most of that video. I can’t even imagine what he’s been through behind the scenes. His experience sounds absolutely horrific.

Let’s hope Jamie Foxx continues to improve and return to his normal life. The man has been through an absolute nightmare, but at least he’s showing serious signs of improvement.