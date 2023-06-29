Jamie Foxx’s Producing Partner Offers Promising Health Update After Medical Emergency

Videos by OutKick

Jamie Foxx is doing well, according to his producing partner Datari Turner.

The Hollywood superstar suffered an unknown medical emergency back in April, and had to be hospitalized. The situation was so grave that TMZ reported family members were coming from out of town to see him.

Only vague and limited information has been shared on Foxx’s status in the months that have followed. As of right now, the public still doesn’t know what happened to him. It remains a complete mystery.

However, there have been some positive updates shared by people close to him. Turner provided more good news and claimed Foxx is doing well.

Jamie Foxx suffered a medical emergency in April. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Jamie Foxx “doing amazing,” producing partner says.

“He’s doing amazing…I promise you. Doing really, really good,” Turner told People during the Hollywood premiere of his and Foxx’s film “They Cloned Tyrone,” according to Fox News.

Turner also indicated it might not be long before Jamie Foxx is back on sets making movies for millions of fans around the country.

“He’s in really, really good shape and spirits. And he’ll be back on the screen. He’ll be back to work very soon,” Turner further told the publication.

Jamie Foxx’s producing partner offers positive health update. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Foxx’s situation remains a mystery.

It’s been nearly three months since Jamie Foxx was hospitalized, and the entire situation is shrouded in mystery. There have been a lot of incredibly irresponsible rumors shared online that aren’t backed up at all by evidence. We will not share those here, but it does serve as a reminder you shouldn’t share medical information unless it’s confirmed.

All that’s known is some people close to Foxx claim he’s getting better. That’s great news. You never want to see anyone struggle with their health. The fact Turner says the actor will be back “very soon” is the most positive update fans have received so far.

What happened to Jamie Foxx? (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Let’s hope that actually turns out to be the case. Perhaps, the full story will come out about Jamie Foxx, but for now, fans are still left sitting and waiting with limited information.