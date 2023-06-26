Jamie Foxx’s Co-Star Announces Significant Health Update After Medical Emergency

Videos by OutKick

Jamie Foxx is showing signs of improvement after suffering a medical emergency, according to his co-star.

Foxx was hospitalized in April with an unknown medical emergency, and information surrounding his current health status is pretty unknown.

Some updates have come out from his family about him trending up, but overall, it’s still not known what medical situation the star actor is dealing with.

Porscha Coleman says Jamie Foxx is “doing well” after suffering medical emergency. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The good news is his “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me” co-star Porscha Coleman claimed he’s “doing well” as he battles back.

“I’ve talked to people very close to Foxx, [he] is doing well. I hate that the media outlets kept running with the narrative of what was going on without having the proper information,” Coleman told Entertainment Tonight.

Why was Jamie Foxx hospitalized in April? Details about his health remain largely unknown. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Jamie Foxx’s status remains unknown.

There have been a lot of rumors floating around about Jamie Foxx’s current medical situation. I can’t stress enough there’s no evidence to support any of them, and I won’t repeat them here. Sharing medical information that is incorrect or not confirmed is simply stupid and irresponsible.

The positive news is people who actually know Jamie Foxx seem to think he’s trending in a positive direction.

However, it should definitely be noted the general public still has no clue what the hell happened in April.

The popular actor did release a statement in May that he was “feeling blessed” from the outpouring of support following his medical emergency.

Jamie Foxx’s health status remains unknown. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Hopefully, Foxx continues to make progress and is able to eventually return to acting. Until that happens, fans sit and wait for any information that might be released.