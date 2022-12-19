Jameson Williams spent two years at Ohio State, but would prefer not to be associated with the Buckeyes. He made that abundantly clear again over the weekend.

Williams, who is in his rookie season with the Lions, continues to recover from a torn ACL that he suffered in the College Football Playoff National Championship game last January. He returned to the field for the first time against the Jaguars on December 4, and caught his first touchdown pass against the Vikings last week.

Although his snap count remains limited, Williams was on the field for a three-point win over the Jets on Sunday. He was targeted once, but did not come down with a catch.

After the game, Detroit’s 21-year-old first round pick met up with his good friend Garrett Wilson, who was drafted two picks ahead of him by the Jets in April. The two former Class of 2019 recruits both committed to play for Ohio State in the same year, with the Williams being a four-star and Wilson being a five-star.

They played alongside each other in 2019 and 2020 before Williams transferred to Alabama in 2021 and became very close in Columbus. Despite the demoralizing loss for Wilson, the two put the result aside after the final whistle and swapped jerseys.

Jameson Williams doesn’t want to be linked to Ohio State.

The NFL posted a photo of the special postgame moment on Instagram and included a photo of both receivers together at Ohio State. Williams didn’t like that.

In the comments, Williams called the league out for including said photo. He would have preferred that it didn’t.

Williams no longer rocks with the Buckeyes and made that abundantly clear. He addressed the departure and severed ties while at Alabama in 2021.

Ohio State fans be tripping. They don’t claim me. I don’t claim them. Ohio State fans be tripping. They disowned me. I went to Bama. When I graduate, I will have graduated from Bama. — Jameson Williams on Instagram in 2021

Don’t get it twisted— Williams wants to be associated with the Crimson Tide. His Ohio State days are behind him, even if it’s in reference to his two years with Wilson.