James Patterson Says MSNBC And CNN Wouldn’t Book Him Because His Book Featured Police Positively

James Patterson has sold over 420 million books. He was the first person to sell 1 million e-books. He is among the most prolific of living authors.

Yet the corporate media wouldn’t book him to discuss his latest title, “Walk the Blue Line.” The author believes the book’s heroic portrayal of police officers to have caused resentment.

“I had no trouble getting on Fox,” Patterson told SiriusXM podcast host Doug Brunt about promoting the book. “But I couldn’t get on CNN or MSNBC.”

Patterson says he was eventually able to appear on a CNN segment with Jake Tapper, whom he called “pretty even.”

But that was it. No appearance on “Morning Joe” or Don Lemon’s little morning program. (The latter of which wouldn’t have helped with sales, anyway.)

Patterson also questioned the volume of negative reviews he received on Amazon:

“The publisher noticed on Amazon, most of the views are great, but all of a sudden you see the thing, it’s slipping down to four stars. And what’s happened is, a bunch of people are going on there who haven’t read the book and they just put one star down. “It just goes to this whole political thing.” James Patterson.

Networks like MSNBC and ABC promote books ad nauseam — be they titles of non-fiction, mystery, or cookbooks. Though the authors of said titles must have the correct social opinions to participate.

For example, Stephen King has no trouble appearing across CNN, despite selling 100 fewer books than Patterson.

It’s not that Patterson is a conservative. He’s friends with Bill Clinton.

However, he portrays the police in a positive manner. The press doesn’t appreciate that. Officers are upholders of white supremacy, the press says.

Moreover, Patterson stepped to the Dark Side last summer when he noticed aloud that publishing companies were no longer looking to hire white male authors.

“Can you get a job? Yes. Is it harder? Yes. It’s even harder for older writers,” Patterson told the Sunday Times. “You don’t meet many 52-year-old white males.”

James Patterson eventually apologized for telling the truth, a focus of a June column at OutKick titled “Stop Apologizing To Your Woke Masters.”

While we abhor Patterson succumbing to the mob, we appreciate his literary works. He’s a legend. His bibliography is superb.

The story is not about Patterson, but about the barefaced intolerance of CNN, MSNBC, and the rest of the corporate media.