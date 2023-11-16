James Harden Responds After Getting Grilled By Mavs Broadcaster

Videos by OutKick

Bally Sports analyst for the Dallas Mavericks, Brian Dameris, tore NBA diva James Harden to shreds.

Now Harden is responding to the broadcaster who fearlessly poked the egotistical player.

DALLAS, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 10: James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers looks on against the Dallas Mavericks during the NBA In-Season Tournament at American Airlines Center on November 10, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Speaking with Bleacher Report, Harden claimed not to have seen Dameris’ hardcore rant but essentially encouraged Dameris to keep his name out of his mouth.

Harden responded:

I didn’t even hear exactly what he said, but people were telling me he was going in on me. [Dameris] doesn’t know me or the situation. That would be f**ked up if I went at him and started being disrespectful to him, but I can’t. They don’t know anything. They just go off what they see on social media or hearsay. I don’t know exactly what he said, but I pay that s**t no mind. … I do a really good job at ignoring the noise because it doesn’t affect me. It’s just people talking. I guarantee that if you put whoever is talking in this situation, it wouldn’t be beneficial for them. That’s my mindset, but my focus is getting wins. @BleacherReport

After arriving at the Clippers, Harden criticized his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers, and Sixers executive Daryl Morey. Harden shared that rather than trying to fit a system, he wanted to be the system.

Harden rightfully received pushback for his selfish declaration.

In a viral rant, Brian Dameris broke down how The Beard is a player that sinks every team he plays for and forces trade once he gets upset.

Both of which are true.

Harden’s greatest mistake included antagonizing Daryl Morey (in China) while conducting himself in such poor behavior that Morey actually gained favor from Harden’s criticisms.

Brian Dameris COOKED James Harden 😯 pic.twitter.com/2Du99RLxda — Devin. (@DevDock) November 11, 2023

“I get on my knees every night and pray for someone to believe in me like [Sixers president of basketball operations] Daryl Morey believed in you,” Dameris said.

The Bally Sports analyst delved into all the moves that Harden forced in his career.

“You wanted a certain coach, they brought in Mike D’Antoni. You wanted to play a certain style, they played it. You wanted Dwight Howard, they brought him in and got rid of him when you were tired of him. You wanted Chris Paul, they brought him in and got rid of him when you were tired of him. They brought in your old friend Russell Westbrook.

“You went there and got a partner [Joel Embiid] who got the MVP, and what did you say afterwards? They didn’t hand me the reins. You’re the point guard! You’re holding the reins!

“And what did you do when you had the reins? You scored nine points in Game 7 against Boston. You blew a 3-2 series lead. They fired the coach. Not good enough. You broke up with the guy who believed in you again.

“You’re not the Beard, you’re not the system, you’re the problem.”

The Los Angeles Clippers are 0-5 since they traded for Harden, and the Sixers are enjoying plenty of production from point guard Tyrese Maxey to the point where Harden’s now an afterthought in Philadelphia.