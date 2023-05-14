James Harden Invites MSU Shooting Victim John Hao To Boston For Game 7

Videos by OutKick

The Philadelphia 76ers aren’t taking any chances heading into Sunday’s game against the Boston Celtics. Inviting a friend and good luck charm, Sixers guard James Harden brought superfan James Hao to the decisive Game 7 at TD Garden.

James Harden met with Hao in the pregame and the 20-year-old was all smiles.

John Hao is in the building for Game 7 🙌



Sixers-Celtics | 3:30pm/et | ABC pic.twitter.com/dSyFMw7E4F — NBA (@NBA) May 14, 2023

(Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

James Hao, who suffered a gunshot wound that left him paralyzed from the waist down in the MSU on-campus shooting in February, has been attending Sixers games after James Harden discovered his tragic story and fandom for the 10-time All-Star.

The Sixers won Game 4 at Wells Fargo Center to tie the series at 2-2 when Hao attended last Sunday… so why not bring him along to watch the Sixers potentially take the series?

The Harden to Hao connection has been one of the more uplifting stories this season. Harden visited Hao in the hospital after discovering his tragic story. The Sixers player not only sent Hao a pair of game-worn sneakers, he continually praised Hao’s fandom and determination as motivation for the Sixers team.

Win or lose, James Harden is a champ for going out of his way to make James Hao’s road to recovery better.

The Celtics took a 55-52 lead heading into the half.